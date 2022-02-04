Kim Kardashian’s Orders at in-N-Out and McDonald’s

I very rarely get just a regular cheeseburger from McDonald’s. I usually prefer the bigger, more involved burgers.





After taking a bite of the cheeseburger.



Erin McDowell/Insider







However, I really enjoyed it. The pickles were crunchy, the cheese was gooey, and the ketchup was perfectly sweet yet tangy. I was tempted to eat all of it, but Kardashian said she only eats half of the burger when she orders the chicken nuggets as well.

I preferred the flavor of this burger over the one from In-N-Out, largely thanks to the toppings. However, if I had ordered the In-N-Out burger with onions, pickles, or condiments, I probably would have preferred that one due to the slightly fluffier bun and crispy beef patty. Still, I had to compare what I ordered based on Kardashian’s instructions.