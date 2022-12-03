Kim Kardashian’s Miami Trip With Karlie Kloss & Khloe Kourns

Kim Kardashian Miami mode.

It Kardashians star stepped out in the Magic City on Dec. 1—two days after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized—for a night out on the town during Art Basel 2022.

Kim joined sister Khloe Kardashian At W Burberry Magazine’s Art Basel party where Model posed for photos with the model Karlie Kloss The magazine’s editor Sara Moonves.

SKIMS founder wore a bandeau top with superhero-esque pants, paired with dark boots and dark shades. Her platinum-blonde hair was replaced with honey-colored, which reminded Khloe of her signature style. She had her hair done by a professional. Chris AppletonThe new look for tresses, as a result of an Instagram post. “Honey 4 Miami.”

Khloe, on the other hand, chose a slim black bodysuit that featured a zip front and hugged all of her curves.

Karlie welcomed a son, Levi With Joshua Kushner last year, she kept it comfy in a white tank top with flared Burberry trousers as she snapped pics with Kim and Serena Williams At the arty event.