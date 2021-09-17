Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Had The Perfect Response To Her Met Gala Look

By Brandon Pitt
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look had her covered up completely in black from the top of her head to her toes. Many people made fun of her look via social media. Some even teased Mario Dedivanovic, her makeup artist. 

Kim’s makeup artist is a long-time friend and has a great sense of humor. Dedivanovic shared an Instagram photo of a tweet that featured a close-up picture of Kim’s covered face with the caption “Mario can do no wrong.” He captioned the Instagram post, “It’s the makeup for me, LOL.” He got reactions from a few notable people including Kris Jenner, who commented with a few laughing emojis, and Chris Appleton (Kim’s hairstylist), who wrote “LMAO.” As it turns out, Kim did actually wear a full face of makeup for the look, with Dedivanovic sharing another photo of the reality star with the caption, “Behind the mask.” 

Kim also had a sense of humor about her look, commenting on Dedivanovic’s meme, “You killed it boo! best look ever!!!”

