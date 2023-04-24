Kim Kardashian’s critics call her tone deaf after the billionaire told his fans to “look at the positive side of life”

KIM KARDASHIAN has told her Instagram fans on Saturday to “look at the positive side of life.”

The followers of the billionaire commented, “Easy to say when your a millionaire.”

5 Kim captioned the post: “Always see the positive side of things” /@kimkardashian

5 The fans replied, ‘It’s easy for you to speak when you are a billionaire.’ Instagram Credit

Kim, who is 42, shared a throwback photograph from a recent trip she took to Japan.

Viewed from what looked like her hotel, the view showed a serene sunset with a Tokyo skyline in vibrant pink tones.

The caption on her candid photo was: “Look at the positive side of things.”

Kardashian’s fans weren’t shy about their opinions, considering the Skims mogul has a reported worth of $1.2B.

Your whole life is on the bright side

One top-liked comment read: “Easy to do when you’re a billionaire.”

One fan said, “That is easy when you’ve got millions of dollars.”

A third said, “Your entire life will be on the positive side.”

“Easy for you to say you’re a billionaire and one of the most famous personalities alive,” wrote a fourth.

Five people accused Kim of “toxic positiveness” while a sixth said: “I am broke.”

Kim then took her jet to Las Vegas with her hairdresser Chris Appleton to watch Usher perform at his residency at the Park MGM Hotel one day later.

After arriving back in California, Kim, Chris, and White Lotus Seaosn 1 actor Lukas Gage were photographed coming out of the $150M private plane.

They casually posed in leather suits on the steps to the jet on a rug with the words “Kim Air” written on it.

Kim raised the peace sign to the photographer as she wore an elongated floor-length gown with a plunging v-neck.

After Kim posted the moment to her Instagram Story, critics on Reddit took off once more.

"The carpet alone is unnecessary for the environment," wrote one user.

Another said, “She’s a disgusting climate criminal. “Her insatiable appetite and her vapid, never-ending consumption is despicable.”

Someone replied, “I thought that she had learned her lesson after being called out on the carbon emissions created by each private jet flight unnecessary she took smh.”

USHER HANGIN’

While at the concert in Las Vegas, the mother-of-four certainly made an effort for the occasion by wearing a black leather corset with spaghetti straps and stitched detailing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum teamed her show-stopping attire with a black and silver choker and a smokey-eye look as she had the time of her life with her pals.

She wore her long dark hair down, which she revealed on Sunday she’s done up in bangs- and cuddled up to Chris as well as his fiancé Lukas.

Kim had also the pleasure of being serenaded as the Burn singer made his way into the audience.

Kim left for Vegas with North West after a fun-filled Saturday. Her daughter, who was photographed sobbing as they left the basketball match of her daughter’s child, has been photographed.

5 A fan also commented on her photo of the skyline: ‘Your life is full of happiness’

5 Kim flew to Las Vegas on her private $150M plane the following day Credit: INSTAGRAM/kimkardashian