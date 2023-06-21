Kim Kardashian’s critics are furious after her comments in an interview about her “privileged life”

KIM KARDASHIAN has appeared in an old clip where she complained about her struggle to find a job.

Kim Kardashian (42), her sister Kourtney, 44 and Khloe, 38, are also seen in this clip.

5 The old video of Kim Kardashian, her sister and their mother from 2007 was rediscovered. Credit: AFP

5 Kim claims that because of her privilege, she has a difficult life. Credit: TikTok/realitytvdramajunkie

Kourtney begins the video by stating that her father had wanted to them get a good job.

He offered to assist his children in finding jobs and earning money to support themselves.

Kim added, “I think it is probably even harder for us to have grown up in this privilege life.”

Knowing that we would be cut-off at a certain point and not be able to ask for help from our parents.

Skims founder continues, “We want to keep the lifestyle we had as children.”

The Kardashians went on to explain that “a lot of other people do nothing,” and they had been taught to be hard workers.

Cut her off

Kim’s past comments were rebuked by the critics who found her clip on Reddit.

A person asked, “Did Kim say that it was harder for these people because they were privileged children and used to an already certain lifestyle?

They have no clue what life in the real-world is like. How many people have parents that can get them a well-paying position without any experience?

They were entitled to every privilege and benefit. Every single one!

“This interview is giving ‘get your f**king a** up and work’ energy,” added a third.

One person said, “It is probably worse because you are cut off.” Honey, no one ever cut you off. Let’s be honest.

The Money Pit

Kim’s five-house giant compound dominates the gated LA community Hidden Hills, but it is not complete after almost a decade.

The reality star bought the four homes that surround her original $60million mega-mansion, which she purchased with ex Kanye West in August 2014.

The U.S. Sun obtained exclusive aerial photos that show the estate still has not been completed and construction workers are maintaining the grounds even nine years later.

Porta-cabin loos have been an ever-present at Kim’s home during this time, but she’s also made sure that the long-term renovations haven’t angered any neighbors because she’s been hovering up their homes too.

The reality star is a property mogul too, buying and flipping homes all over California, none more so than in her own neighborhood where she’s taken over the street.

In December 2014, she bought the wooden four-bed home on top of her estate for $2.925M. After tearing it down, the new garden was built, but it is not yet finished.

Five years later in February 2019, the Hulu star bought the three-bed, three-bath place above that property for $2.7million, which appears to have remained largely untouched.

And, never one to miss out on a real estate opportunity, Kim snapped up the four-bed, four-bath house further up for $2.975million the following October.

This sprawling estate is located on a parcel of land that crosses the road and houses stables.

The TV personality has posted some Instagram photos of herself on horses or by them, but never riding one.

5 Kourtney begins the clip by explaining to her sister that their father had ordered them to find jobs. Credit: TikTok/realitytvdramajunkie

5 Kourtney wanted the girls to be independent and work. Credit: TikTok/realitytvdramajunkie