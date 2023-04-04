Kim Kardashian was criticized for letting her daughter North West (age 9) wear an accessory that is ‘way too mature-looking’ during a trip to Tokyo

KARDASHIAN critics have attacked Kim for allowing her preteen daughter to dress in mature fashion when she visited Tokyo.

During the visit to a hedgehog café, the nine year old was seen wearing chunky platforms flip-flops.

North struck a pose while wearing the platforms, while also clutching a pink crystal-embellished Prada bag.

The luxury accessory was paired with flared, printed pants and an oversized shirt by the preteen.

However, critics on a Kardashian Reddit Page commented on North’s use of mature clothing.

One critic said: “Look at those platforms that North is wearing!” Jesus!”

Is North too young to use platforms? shes just 9,” another commented while one person answered: “Yeah she trips a lot but Kim doesn’t Kare.It’s for the Kontent. Feelings don’t matter to them.”

Throughout their Tokyo trip, the preteen also displayed her designer bags collection.

North exhibited her Hello Kitty x Judith Leiber Crystal Clutch, which retails for $895, and a Olympia Le-Tan milk box bag that is worth $905

She wore the pricey bags during their visit to a Hello Kitty theme park.

It’s not the first time that the preteen shows her high-end taste in accessories.

Back in February, North showed off her $6,000 crystal pink phone purse from Judith Leiber in a TikTok with her friend.

Kim’s oldest child chose to pair it with a $95 long-sleeve patterned top from KNWLS London and pink cargo jeans by Fashion Nova. Kim also chose $130 chunky pink Moon Boots.

NAILED IT

Kim came under fire last week for allowing North to wear “inappropriate” fake nails in Tokyo.

Kim, North and Kim’s niece Penelope, 10, went to the Hello Kitty attraction on Thursday during their trip to Japan.

North showed off her chunky Hello Kitty-themed acrylic nails as she held onto her pink embellished Hello Kitty purse.

Kim took a selfie of the preteen showing off her glamorous look in an image.

Her lashes were visibly longer, with a touch of eyeshadow in each corner, as well as a shimmery gloss on her lips.

Reddit poster One asked: “Should nine-year-olds really have long nails?”

Another commentator said: “No, it’s just not.” Another commented: “It’s inappropriate.” A third stated, “So bad for a girl’s nails!”

Another user said, “No. Those look like Khloe’s nails. Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe is referred to as “Just no.”

NORTH’S TRADEMARK

Kim is preparing North for a successful future by filing four new trademarks in North’s name. They were filed on March 10, 2023.

First trademark is filed for “nonmedicated skin preparations and skin moisturizers. Skin creams, lotions, sunscreens, and skin cleansers.”

North’s beauty line also plans to expand into: “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more.

The Hulu star also plans for North to build her own toy business empire, as a second trademark details “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more.

She may include toys such as “Children’s educational toys to develop fine motor and cognitive skill, musical toys and toy food for cooking, baby gymnastics, play balls and sports balls.”

Kim filed similar trademarks for North back in 2019, but at the time included an additional trademark for clothing.

