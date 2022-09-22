Kim Kardashian steps off the $175M private Kim Air’ jet wearing a tiny crop top and a skintight dress for the new Dolce & Gabbana ad

KIM Kardashian wore a crop top and a tight skirt to show off her $175M private plane.

The reality star is the new face of luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana’s latest campaign.

5 Kim Kardashian stars in the latest Dolce & Gabbana ad /@dolcegabbana

5 She shows off her slim figure wearing a croptop and steps off her private aircraft /@dolcegabbana

Kim, 41 years old, is seen in the video in black and white, stepping off her private aircraft, Kim Air.

The mother-of-four showcases her slim figure in a black bandeau top and tight black pencil skirt.

She adds a light jacket to the monochrome look and sunglasses and stilettos for a more sophisticated feel.

A man dressed in a suit greets her as she steps off the plane. He gives her a bouquet and she takes it to her nose.

As she walks through Milan, she carries the bouquet in her hand. She then encounters a group of black-suited paparazzi.

Before entering the building, she sassily throws the flowers onto the sidewalk.

The ad, which was shared on Instagram by Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, ends, #CIAOKIM.

The collaboration with the billionaire comes ahead of Dolce and Gabbana’s women’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show.

The Milan fashion house a close connection to the Kardashian family after it provided the outfits for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in May.

Despite her busy personal life, Kim has been landing more modelling jobs.

She bared her butt in a leather thong and thigh high boots earlier this week for a Stuart Weitzman campaign.

Kim shared the photos to Instagram on Tuesday in tandem with the designer’s announcement that the star will be a global brand ambassador for the fall 2022 campaign.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumna is most well-known for her romance with Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga.

Kim is often seen wearing Balenciaga’s futuristic designs including skintight catsuits, pantaleggings, and oversized sunglasses.

She has become a fashion icon and her popularity is growing.

In tribute to Marilyn Monroe, she dyed her hair platinum blonde at the Met Gala in May. It was a color she has kept ever since.

Secondly, the Hulu actress lost 16 pounds so she could squeeze into Marilyn’s $5m dress for the event, before losing an additional 5 pounds in the following weeks by cutting out sugar, she revealed to Today.

5 Kim Air, her private jet is affectionately called Kim Air. Credit: Hulu

5 Following her split with Pete Davidson’s husband, reality star has been busy modelling after the split. Credit: Getty