Kim Kardashian slams claims there is second unreleased sex tape with Ray J

By Brandon Pitt
In
Kim Kardashian has slammed new claims that there is a second as-yet unreleased sex tape featuring her and her ex Ray J.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashian star saw her world rocked in 2007 after a sex tape with her then-boyfriend, filmed in 2002, was leaked – although she shot to superstardom soon after.

The claims were denied by Marty Singer, her lawyer. Marty Singer was informed by Wack 100, a music producer.

Marty told TMZ: “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”



A sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray J was leaked in 2007
Wack 100 – whose real name is Cash Jones – made the claims on The Bootleg Kev podcast last week, saying there was a “part two” to the infamous tape.

He also asked Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West for help.

The producer stated that all he knew was this: “All I know is, Kanye. holler at us bro. We got the second part on the laptop. Ain’t never seen.”



Kim Kardashian's lawyers have denied the existence of the apparent second part of the sex tape
“We’d love for you to have it, it would be a great personal, private NFT [Non-fungible token], you know what I’m saying?”

He went on to claim that the alleged tape was “longer” and “more graphic” than the first one.

But he said he “would never give it to anyone but Kanye”, adding: “That’s the mother of his children, and there’s a lot of people who would try to reach for that.”



Wack 100 claims he would give the alleged second tape to Kanye West
Cash claimed he would hand the tape over to Kanye without the exchange of any money, but didn’t suggest he would give it to Kim.

Bootleg Kev inquired about Ray J’s feelings on the alleged tape. Wack stated that Ray J wouldn’t release the tape because he’s also a father.

Kim was barely known before her sex tape. She was seen with Paris Hilton as her assistant.

After the tape was released, Kim’s life took a dramatic twist. She and her family began to document their daily lives on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, only months after the tape was released.

The hugely successful show ran for 20 seasons and came to an end in June of this year – however the family is now set to launch a new show on streaming service Hulu.

Kim is now estimated to be worth $1.2billion (£873.3million).

