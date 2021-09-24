Kim Kardashian seems to SHADE ex Kanye West by posting then deleting cryptic quote about the ‘wrong person’

KIM Kardashian has been accused of throwing shade at her ex-husband, following reports of him cheating emerged.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the reality star turned business mogul implied she was with the “wrong person” in a post that many believe is a swipe at Kanye.

The star posted the quote on her Instagram story before quickly deleting it.

Kim’s story contained a screenshot of a quote, which read “You were never asking for too much, you were simply asking for the wrong person”.

Fans pointed out that it was possibly about Kanye West (her ex-husband) and her father to her four children.

One fan took to Twitter to write: “OMG did you see Kim’s deleted Insta story, def shading Ye…”

Another wrote: “Kim K is so shady on IG lmaooo. That deleted post tho”.

After Kanye had allegedly boasted about having sex, the Instagram post was deleted.

It is not known if he cheated on Kim with Christina, now 39, but he apparently admitted to have had a brief sex session years ago, the insider claimed.

A source previously told Central Recorder the dad of four admitted during the tour to sleeping with groupies behind Kim’s back, and was “flipping out.”

Now, they say he also admitted to hooking up with Christina.

Source said that Kanye was talking about it during the conversation, which was only visible to his team.

He was feigning panic and opening up about his cheating on Kim, then he announced that he had a relationship with Christina Milian.

“Kanye was boastful and saying how good the sex was, albeit very brief after a night out at a club.”

Kim, 40, shared screenshots on Instagram of Donda listening to her. However, fans noticed that her sound had been turned down.

One fan account, @chicksintheoffice, re-shared the story posts with the caption: “Kim is listening to Donda on mute.”

Fans flooded the upload with angry comments as they slammed her for only posting for the “money.”

“Of course she is… she doesn’t want to hear his voice, but still wants that streaming money,” one claimed.

“When you want to be seen as the supportive ex, but you’re sick of his s**t.,” One joked.

