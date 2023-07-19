Kim Kardashian reveals messy kitchen with sugar on the counters, dirty dishes and syrup all over in $60M mansion

KIM Kardashian’s Kitchen has turned into a catastrophe after North West and another friend became amateur bakers.

Kim, 42 years old, North, 10 years old, and their friend were featured in the brand newYou can also watch the video below.They were shown baking apple pie.

5 Kim Kardashian has shared an updated TikTok with North West / Kim Kardashian

North, the Kardasians actress and Kardasians actor were in front of North when she started talking.

The ingredients were displayed before the baking process began, and the complete process was documented.

The trio made a mess, getting flour and other ingredients all over the counter in the Kardashian’s huge kitchen.

The pie ingredients were all over their hands, counter and possibly the floor.

The ingredients were divided into muffin pans that had been dusted with flour and baked.

After they finished baking the pies, North and Kim covered them with an incredibly sticky layer of powdered icing sugar.

Then they showed the final product, all plate up and ready for eating.

MESSY DISTRESSY

Reddit fans of Hulu’s Hulu Reality Show called Kim out over the massive mess inside her multimillion-dollar mansion.

The other said: “Guarantee that they did not clean up the mess after washing their hands. They simply left it for helpers to do. Remember Kim doesn’t do manual labor.”

Another person said: “What a mess to be cleaned up by the assistance.”

“All those aesthetic plated ingredients and then the can of spray Pam’s oil is killing me,” added a third.

Someone is hired to clean up the Kardashian baking projects. It is possible to have much worse jobs than cleaning houses.

A NEW MANSION

On June 29, Kim’s building permit application for the new home she plans to design in the shape of a spaceship expired for the second time, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal.

The U.S. Sun first broke the news Kim filed to build on the $6million piece of land in the winter of 2021.

Despite taking to Instagram to confirm the ambitious project in April 2023, Kim’s application has faced more delays.

Kim’s road to break ground was first postponed in February 2022 when The U.S. Sun reported that the City of La Quinta requested more information to meet fire safety and pool codes before the construction commenced.

Kim couldn’t continue where she left off because her application had expired. She was forced to begin again from the beginning.

Kim submitted a new application and the City gave Kim’s team of architects until June 29, 2020 to update their plans.

It appears Kim’s building permit application has expired again, for as of today, it has not been marked as “approved” on the city’s website.

