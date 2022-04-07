Kim Kardashian Reveals How Much Her Kids Know About The Kanye West Divorce Drama

The last thing Kim Kardashian wants to do is lie to her kids. She shared that her main priority is to be honest with her kids amid the public drama happening with their father, Kanye West.

“The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on. You have to really be there for them no matter what,” Kim dished during ABC’s April 6 special, “The Kardashians”, per E! News. “Even in this crazy life we live. You have to have a really open dialogue with your children,” she explained, adding that she and Kanye talk regularly. “Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids. I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family.”

Ye’s tirade over Kim and Pete Davidson stopped when he got banned from Instagram, so she might finally have the peace she’s been yearning for with her new boo. “I went for it and I took my time,” she confessed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March. “I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”