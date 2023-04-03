Kim Kardashian responds after her dramatic change of looks in the past years.

KIM Kardashian has reacted to critics who say plastic surgery caused her recent appearance changes.

Hulu stars have undergone drastic transformations in their looks. They appear to be slimmer, more plump, and with smaller noses.

Kim (42 years old) responded in subtle but effective ways to plastic surgery speculation.

When she was 14, she shared an image side-by-side with a friend.

In both photos she appears to be making the same face – she is smiling with her face slightly turned to one side and her mouth open wide.

In each photo, she has one strand of her hair that isn’t particulate in the styling.

Kim is young and has a short cut with sweet flowers in her hair.

It appears that she was wearing a simple white shirt and dainty necklace with a gold chain.

Kim’s blonde locks are styled with sleek, straight hair and strands pulled in the front.

The brightly colored dress she wore to 2022 Baby2Baby Gala was bright pink. She also wore a lot of makeup.

Star of Kardashians added simple caption: “Lol.”

SURGERY SPECULATION

Rumours of Kim getting under the knife are rampant.

Reality star, Kim Kardashian shared an TikTok video recently that had people buzzing.

Kim and North were both sent the video clip via their shared accounts on Friday.

It was a mother-daughter project in which they made their own cups of noodles.

North nine year old spun the wheel on which her noodles were placed after she had chosen what she desired.

After receiving their bowl of noodles, they took them to the camera.

Kim pulled hers out of her hands and North waving hers at it.

Kim took a video of them holding up their food, at which point when fans noticed how different the California native looked.

Although she hid her face behind her sunglasses, some of her fans claimed that her lips appeared plumper than her nose and nose.

Kardashian fans and critics alike took to Reddit to comment on the change.

“Kim’s lips and nose look different when he is wearing this?” One person was curious.

A user said, “Yikes,” adding that it was “for sure new.”

One fan mentioned that she uses filters all the time so it could be that that is what other people are seeing.

A follower said, “They look very different.”

CHEEKY GIRL

The plastic surgery rumors gained traction back in February when fans noticed Kim’s face looking slightly little different.

She was photographed at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy.

Numerous snaps of the Star wearing a snake-skin leather dress showed her in a tight, skintight look at the event.

They were paired with older photographs by fans, who discussed the differences.

The video was shared on a Reddit board dedicated to the famous family.

Many commenters believed that side-by-side photos were evidence that the mother of four had undergone major plastic surgery.

One commenter speculated at the time: “She’s lost a crazy amount of weight recently, which can ‘age’ you as fat in the face can give a more youthful appearance. I think she had a slightly sallow appearance due to her dramatic weight loss, which was overcorrected by fillers.

Another replied: “That’s why I don’t understand everyone having their buccal fat removed lately, are aged faces in!?”

