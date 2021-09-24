Kim Kardashian is hosting SNL and Debra Messing is confused

Kim Kardashian is hosting SNL and Debra Messing is confused
By Brandon Pitt
It seems thatKim Kardashian is getting in touch with her funny side. Yesterday Kardashian announced that she will be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 9 with special musical guest Halsey. On Wednesday, the KKW singer shared the news on her Instagram stories. She wrote “OMFG no turning back now!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!” While some are excited about the news, others such as actress Debra Messing… not so much.

Kim Kardashian hosting SNL©Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shared the news on Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The ‘Will & Grace’ actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Kardashian hosting the legendary late night comedy show.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” She spoke out. “Am I missing something?”

Some Twitter users agreed with Messing’s questioning of Kardashian being a host on this upcoming season. Others of course came to the SKIMS founder’s defense. One social media user wrote, “Truth be told @DebraMessing, @KimKardashian just wrapped up what is likely the most successful & longest-running reality television show in history & is launching a new series on @hulu. That and her ‘side gigs’ @skims & @kkwbeauty made her a billionnaire. She is @nbcsnl worthy.”

