Kim Kardashian has shocked Kourtney’s fans by taking a shocking jab at her.

Kim’s Instagram photo was shared on Ryan Bailey’s So Good it’s Bad With Ryan Bailey, a newsy Instagram account run by the pop culture commentator.

She stunned in a purple bouffant Dolce & Gabbana dress and a statement-piece necklace filled with precious jewels.

Kim’s half-up style exhibited the glitzy look of her trademark.

The mom of four captioned her post: “Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda in Puglia.”

Kim Richards was the alumnus of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The meme underneath her picture showed Kim Richards in mid-yell, in a limousine with another former castmate, on an episode of that show.

The meme said, “You stole my godd**n house!”

Kim put the nail on the coffin last night! Thx for the heads up @glorifiedgossipgirl #kardashian #andreabocelli #italy #sistersofinstagram,” Ryan captioned.

The two have been feuding for months now – specifically since Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana show last year, which is currently being shown on season 3 of the Hulu show.

SIBLING RIVALRY

During an episode of The Kardashians last month, Kim was slammed by some fans for another jab she made at her older sister during a furious rant.

During the episode, Kim opened up about her sister Kourtney and their feud over Kim’s curated fashion show with the high-end designer.

One scene showed Kim in her Skims office with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, who came over to discuss the situation with Kourtney, 43.

Kim found out how upset Kourtney was over Kim doing a show with Dolce & Gabbana, specifically since Kourtney wore the designer to her wedding with Travis Barker, 47, last year.

Kim said she was “so aware” of the feelings her sister felt when planning for the show.

“Meanwhile, I had already worn the Madonna piece a long time ago,” Kim explained.

“Some of her looks at the wedding I’ve worn before.” In 2018, I wore the Madonna look for Keeping Up.

The same outfit I already owned.” The same outfit I already owned.”

Kim’s fans have been expressing their views on her latest comment.

“Kourtney’s saying every one of her friends thinks this is weird but she doesn’t have any friends. Who’s her friends? Travis?” she snapped.

The reality star was criticized by viewers for the "cruel" jab she made towards her sister.

Kim is ruthless without need,” wrote the creator alongside an episode clip.

Another user said: “This seems like a strange thing to do about your sister’s husband and knowing that they would be watching.”

Another person said: “NO WONDER Kourt stays away!! What’s so wrong w/ having a best friend in your husband?!”

Thirdly, she said “She makes it seem like her friends are sincere.”

The FEUD IS ADDRESSED

Kim opened up in an interview about Kourtney’s situation.Today,.

Kim revealed in the interview: “This was my most frustrating and emotional season, with my family. I’ve never seen it or felt anything like that before.

Host Savannah Guthrie, 51, asked: “Why is that? There’s some talk of tension between your and Kourtney, over Kourtney’s wedding. “Is this the cause of it?”

“Yeah, we have been there and will always be okay. It’s always been family. That’s the way we’ve grown up. It’s also a great thing that we’re all so vulnerable, because I know many families who have experienced similar situations.

“Maybe on different levels or experiences but I’m proud that we’re still so open and still driven to show and share so much,” Kim admitted.

