Kim Kardashian Has Had Enough Of Kanye West’s Threats Against Pete Davidson

There’s no doubt that everyone on social media knows how Kanye “Ye” West feels about Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who Ye nicknamed “Skete.” But if you aren’t aware, let’s just say, Ye isn’t too fond of Davidson and Kim’s relationship.

Posting to Instagram on February 14, Ye shared a carousel of images. One photo featured two men fighting, with one man choking the other. The next photo featured a message from Kim telling Kanye to stop what he was doing. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” her message read. While Kim warned that someone might hurt Pete, Ye apparently took it as a sign that he should do the deed himself, as he captioned his photo, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Following the post, Ye added another screenshot of his and Kim’s messages to Instagram. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kim wrote. Ye responded, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.” As Ye has yet to be seen letting up on Davidson, as referenced in his new songs, only time will tell if Kim publicly standing her ground will do anything to sway Ye and his distaste for Davidson.