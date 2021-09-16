Kim Kardashian has embraced all of the super hilarious memes of her divisive Meta Gala outfit!!

Monday’s Met Gala saw some of the world’s most famous and glamourous people serve some serious looks and eye-catching outfits but none caused more division than Kim Kardashian.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wore a complete Balenciaga outfit from head to toe, designed by Demna Gavasalia. It was so opaque that it was almost impossible to see who was underneath.

Kardashian’s bold choice proved to be very divisive, with some people loving it, whereas others hated it and found it to be “bizarre and distasteful.”

Regardless of any personal thoughts on the outfit, it proved to be prime fodder for memes and it didn’t take long for social media to be overrun with hilarious jokes about Kardashian’s get-up especially when she was standing next to her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Given that the Kardashians are often singled out by critics for merely stepping out of the house in clothing that doesn’t necessarily conform to normal stereotypes you’d think that Kim would be sick of people mocking her for wearing something so unusual.

Kim, just like everyone else, is enjoying the memes. She has shared many of the best ones in her Instagram Stories.