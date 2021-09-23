Kim Kardashian dissed by Will & Grace’s Debra Messing as actress questions ‘WHY’ reality star was named SNL host

DEBRA Messing dissed Kim Kardashian after the reality star was announced as an upcoming host on Saturday Night Live.

The Will & Grace actress, 53, blasted the idea that Kim, 40, should be headlining the late-night sketch series over someone more deserving and with more to promote.

6 Kim Kardashian has been tapped as a host for Saturday Night Live’s upcoming season Credit: Getty – Contributor

6 Debra Messing slammed the announcement of Kim as an SNL host Credit: NBC

NBC announced on Wednesday the first set of hosts and musical guests lined up for SNL’s upcoming 47th season.

Owen Wilson is kicking things off as host with Kacey Musgraves performing on October 2, with Kim Kardashian West and Halsey following it up on October 9.

Young Thug and Rami Malek will be performing on October 16th, while Brandi Carlile and Jason Sudeikis will perform on October 23rd.

Debra could understand the other hosts landing the coveted gig, but she had a hard time accepting Kim’s participation.

She dissed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Twitter, asking: “Why Kim Kardashian?”

The actress continued: “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch.

“Am I missing something?”

Fans were puzzled as to why Kim was chosen by SNL to host its Mysteries Of Laura episode.

One questions: “Kim K, really????”

Another fan stated: “Why do we give platforms to the Kardashians? What about her says “funny?”

A third person added: “What? Halsey can’t host and sing anymore? Boo!”

Back in August, a source told KNEWZ.COM that Kim and her mom Kris Jenner were recently seen having a meeting with SNL creator Lorne Michaels in Los Angeles.

The insider added: “Lorne Michael was recently spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel deep in discussions with Kim, and her momager-manager, Kris.”

The source continued: “Lorne wants her to do the show.”

When the reality star takes to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, it won’t be the first time a reality star has graced the SNL stage.

Kim hosted an episode with Paris Hilton, his gal friend. Donald Trump hosted the show while running for president in 2015.

When NBC announced that Elon Musk, a good friend of Kim’s ex Kanye West was to take on the role of host for an episode, fans were outraged.

6 The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star signed up for the gig after she had a ‘secret meeting’ with producer Lorne Michaels Credit: Getty Images – Getty

