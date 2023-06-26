Kim Kardashian critics are shocked by the ‘jarring,’ un-edited footage from a family gathering and believe she would ‘die’ after seeing it

KARDASHIAN critics are shocked at Kim’s appearance in the new video.

Kim Kardashian’s candid video was taken by Atiana de La Hoya (24), the stepdaughter of Kourtney.

5 Kim Kardashian, known for her usual glamorous appearance, appeared in a video with a drastically different look. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

5 Kim was at her sister Kourtney’s baby shower and she was captured in an uncut social media video as she sat among the guests. /atianadelahoya

Atiana, for whom Travis Barker is a father-figure to Kourtney Barker, recorded Kourtney’s and Travis’ gender reveal.

Kim, who was 42 at the time of filming, was seated in front her.

Kim was sitting with Psalm, her 4-year-old child on her lap. She turned to record the sky and the blue streamers that announced the arrival of her new baby boy.

Hulu’s star, who has a slimmer waistline than ever before, wore a white distressed t-shirt that was tied behind her back.

Kim styled dark waves behind her ears, and down her back.

Fans noticed that the Skims co-founder looked very different without any filters, editing, or her usual makeup.

WHOA, KIM!

Reddit was flooded with comments from many people after a Kardashian-Jenner supporter shared screenshots.

The post was snarkily captioned by the original poster:[Kim] She was a proud owner of her Squidward Jaw at the gender reveal.”

Someone couldn’t be sure that they were real and asked: “Would she die if it was her? Did someone else edit the photo or is this just a screenshot of a video?”

“…If this was on somebody’s social media she would go titties at them to remove it.”

A second commenter added: “Whoa I’ve never seen her look this bad… it’s jarring…”

Another shocked fan said, “She looks so strange.”

One final user on social media stated that: “She is so different when she’s not photographed at very specific angles.”

FACE IT

In April, Kim showed off her unedited face as she posed for a photo at a prison reform event held at Los Angeles County’s California State Prison, and more recently concerned fans after she was captured relaxing while makeup-free in The Kardashians.

The reality TV star was also photographed without edits at this year’s Met Gala, and fans were shocked by what they saw.

One image of Kim at the event was shared on Reddit with the simple caption: “Nightmare fueled.”

“I’m starting to realize there isn’t much you can do to combat aging lol she has all the money in the world and she still looks her age,” one person claimed.

A third wrote: “I love seeing their true skin texture.” The filters and other stuff have really changed the way I see my skin.

One person added, “Kim’s natural features were so beautiful. I wish that she had allowed herself to age more gracefully.” She’s so fluffy with fillers!”

Kim’s fans have accused her of going too far with the fillers and surgeries, lamenting that she has lost her natural beauty.

5 Kim appeared ‘bad,’ and fans were shocked. A critic even suggested that Kim might demand removal of the video. /atianadelahoya

5 Kim Kardashian appeared in The Kardashians last Sunday without any makeup. This was the first time that she had done so. Credit: Hulu