Kim Kardashian Channels Her Mysterious Met Gala Look During CVS Run
By Brandon Pitt
Kim Kardashian channeled her now-infamous Met Gala style as she stepped out to run some errands and we’ve got the (possibly extremely long) receipts.

Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder was dropped off in the parking lot of a mini mall in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, where she visited a CVS pharmacy. Kim wore a plunging, skintight V-neck black top and matching pants, gloves and pointed boots. She also styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported sunglasses, but left the rest of her face uncovered as she headed to the store.

Kim, accompanied by a woman, spent around 20 minutes in the pharmacy. An eyewitness said that Kim was seen inserting a mask into her cart. News. Later, they were photographed leaving the store. They did not have shopping bags.

Kim posted pics of herself during her outing on Instagram, writing, cryptically, “The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you’re ready to see it.”

Two days earlier, Kim shocked viewers and spurred memes with a shadow-like, face-covering, head-to-tie black Balenciaga outfit at the star-studded 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

