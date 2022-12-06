Kim Kardashian celebrates Saint West’s 7th birthday at Football Game

The birthday party was an absolute success.

Kim Kardashian“Son” Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,” She captioned: Insta post Showing photos taken on the big event “I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!”

The pictures showed Saint and his pals cheering on the Los Angeles Rams from a SoFi Stadium suite during their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 4. He wore a L.A. Rams Chain over his defense back to show team spirit. Jalen RamseyKim’s jersey, and waving her foam finger. Kim wore an all-black outfit, with her eyes shielded by a pair sunglasses, and her honey-colored hair down.