Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are spotted together at the Hamptons July 4 party, after their fans suspected they were secretly dating

KIM KARDASHIAN AND NFL player TOM BRADLEY were both spotted attending the same 4th of July bash after their fans suspected they may be secretly in a relationship.

At an Independence Day Party, they were seen with stars such as J-Lo Leonardo Dicaprio Ben Affleck Usher and others.

Michael Rubin (50), a billionaire and CEO of Fanatics – a sports memorabilia manufacturer – hosted the party at the Hamptons.

Michael’s Party, where attendees wore all-white, was well documented, and photos of the event flooded social networks.

Kim was 42 and her 45-year-old rumoured boyfriend Tom was also at the event.

The Kardashian wore a crop top in white and a maxi skirt that had mesh panels on the entire outfit.

NFL player wore a stylish outfit, including an over-the shoulder sweater.

Unfortunately, there is no photo of the couple.

The fans are sleuths

You can also find out more about the a Reddit thread Fans have brought up rumors about The Kardashians’ love affair in a special dedicated section.

Then, one said: “[Kim] looks like she’s being held at gunpoint in almost all the pics of her at this party.”

A user said, “Kris had told her she must go to keep those celebrity connections.”

One third of the respondents replied: “And Tom Brady attended!”

Another user commented, “I’m wondering are we going to get a Kim and Tom Brady picture together? “Probably not.”

The person replied “We haven’t been honest with ourselves.” [their relationship] It’s more likely to be plausible

The Swirling Rumors

Instagram’s popular news account claimed that Kim and Tom had crossed paths, and were “having a good time” while she was searching for a holiday property.

Kim has been spotted driving Tom’s golf car around in the vicinity, according to an anonymous tip from Deuxmoi.

According to a second person, they are in contact because she wants to purchase property in the same area as his vacation home.

A second insider said Tom had told him that he is “just friends with” the reality television star. But then he added, in a confusing way, that the two were also “having some fun.”

The tip was posted by Deuxmoi on May 14, 2020. Since then, it has been liked over 20,000 times.

After divorcing her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, Kim then dated comedian Pete Davidson, 29, for nine months before they called it quits in August 2022.

Hulu has kept her single status ever since she split with Pete. Rumors have it that the Hulu actress has a couple of other lovers since their breakup.

