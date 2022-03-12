Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Take a Huge Step in Their Relationship

Kim Kardashian is not afraid to create internet buzz. Her recent Instagram post is certain to cause a stir. After nearly six months of public assumption, Kim has made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson official — like, Instagram official.

Reality star shares his story Two photosShe and the “SNL”Funnyman and the caption “Whose car are we gonna take?!”These images are rumored to have been taken by the couple. Date pre-Valentine’s DayThese photos, along with Kim’s glittery coat and thigh high boots are part of a slideshow. “I love this,” wrote Khloé Kardashian. Kim’s bestie LaLa Anthony left a few fire emoticons.

Kim posted a photo of Davidson for the first time, but this isn’t their first Instagram post. The photo of the duo shows them together. Flavor Flav, December 2021It was this move that increased romance rumors. Kim and Davidson are now, undoubtedly, a couple. They just need a couple name.