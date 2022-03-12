Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially on Instagram with a cuddly photo

Kim KardashianAnd Pete Davidson are making their relationship official — Instagram-official, that is.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian made his debut on the reality TV star’s InstagramFriday’s post shows Davidson, 28 years old, lying on the ground before a 41-year-old Kardashian while looking up at her.

“Whose car are we gonna take?!”Kardashian captioned Kardashian’s post. It also included a photo she took in a shimmering gold fur coat and boots as well as a black and white selfie with Davidson.

According to reports, Kardashian and Davidson are said to have been together since Kardashian hosted the show. “SNL” in October, but this is the first time she’s acknowledged the connection on social media. Still, that hasn’t stopped Kardashian’s ex-husband YeThe rapper, formerly known as Kanye WestDavidson’s ex-wife was publicly criticized and he was even publicly vilified for it.

Ye’s music videos “Eazy,” released March 3, featured the rapper reflecting on his divorce and custody battle as he holds what appears to be a bloodied, disfigured head resembling Davidson.

Another scene shows Davidson as a caricature claymation. He’s seen smoking and drinking while being covered with a bag and pulled out from the frame. Ye, another claymation, is seen riding an ATV, with Davidson tied to the back. He drags the body onto the ground and then burys Davidson alive by placing flower seeds on his head before driving off.

In an Instagram post defending the video on Monday, Ye said artistic expression is therapeutic and “protected as freedom of speech.”

“Art inspires and simplifies the world,”The “Donda”The rapper wrote. “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

The music video’s release came a day after a judge ruled Kardashian legally single and finalized dropping West from her last name after eight years of marriage to Ye. The two share four children, ages 2, 4, 6 and 8.

The online backlash against the music video was strong. Commenters on social media expressed concerns that Ye crossed a line between creativity and harassment like Davidson and Kardashian.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY