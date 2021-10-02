Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Back To Hanging Out Amidst Split Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Back To Hanging Out Amidst Split

Due in large part to the extensive documentation, marital disputes between Kim Kardashian Kardashian and KanyeWest have been well documented. Keep Up With the KardashiansThey have captured most of their lives over the past 7 years. Fans heard or saw about the arguments between them, which covered everything from fashion choices and Band-Aids. While West did eventually slip away from the cameras’ attention, Kardashian’s public statements last year regarding the Kardashian family during his presidential campaign trail revealed that their problems were far more serious. In February, Kardashian filed for divorce. Kardashian and her husband, however, have been together in the past, although they split. They also seem to have hung out recently in a non-professional way.

Per TMZThe soon-to-be-divorced couple was seen having dinner at Nobu in Malibu. This is a popular restaurant with the Kardashians as well as many celebrities. They were joined by the CMO of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, Tracy Romulus, and her husband/music producer Ray Romulus, who has worked with big names like Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey. This dinner marks the second time Kardashian and Kanye West have gone out together in recent week. It was a casual night out with friends and matching sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have made an effort after the divorce to create a bond that would benefit their four children. We will have to wait and see if that bond is just friendship or something deeper. Their most recent encounter has raised speculation that Kardashian may reopen her divorce petition. An inside source for E! OnlineAn earlier claim that reconciliation might actually happen was made last month, according to

Kim isn’t rushing to get divorced. Kim and Kanye are at a good place now, and she doesn’t want to rush the divorce process.

However, Kanye West’s recently released tenth studio album, DondaThe song seems to have stirred up old wounds. One of the songs. “Hurricane,”The couple even allegedly made fun of West cheating on Kim Kardashian in their marriage. It is obvious that it was many years ago, and not the reason for their split. Kardashian and West don’t confirm the rumors.

Even though there are many rumors about a divorce, it seems unlikely that anyone would be able to rekindle a relationship with an ex. Kim Kardashian has helped Kanye West to realize his creative vision. Donda. She attended all three public listening parties, and she was not shy about wearing a wedding gown at the last. It was obvious that they were both quite at ease theatrically portraying their lives to their fans.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West seem to be more open-minded about their situation than I am. While their night out on the town may raise eyebrows, they aren’t as alien-eyebrowed as Kim Kardashian.