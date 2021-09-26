Kim Kardashian After Debra Messing SNL Criticism Approved Mom Kris Jenner Peace Message!

Kim Kardashian West posted a Bible passage on her Instagram Story Thursday, which might be construed as an indirect response to Will & Grace star Debra Messing’s criticism of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. Back on Sept. 22, NBC and Lorne Michaels announced that Kardashian will be hosting the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, with Halsey as musical guest. This will be Kardashian’s first time hosting the long-running sketch show.

Kardashian shared a screenshot of a family group chat on Thursday, including a message from her mother, Kris Jenner. The message was a quote from the New Testament, reports InTouch Weekly. “Romans 12:17-28. If someone has done you wrong, do not repay them with more wrong. Try to do things in such a way that everyone can see you are good and honorable. Do everything possible on your part to live in peace with everybody,” the quote read. “Needed this today, mom,” Kardashian replied.

While this is not a direct response to Messing’s criticism, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for posting cryptic messages around the time they face criticism and rumors. In this particular case, Kardashian’s message was posted after Messing wondered why SNL picked her to host. “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosted, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Messing wrote. Notably, while Messing has starred on multiple NBC shows, she has never hosted SNL herself.

SNL Season 47 will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 2 with Owen Wilson hosting for the first time, before The French Dispatch opens on Oct. 22. Kacey Musgraves will perform during his episode to celebrate the success of her album Star-Crossed. The week after Kardashian hosts, No Time to Die star Rami Malek will host on Oct. 16, with Young Thug performing. Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis will finally host an episode on Oct. 23 after his Emmy win for Ted Lasso. Brandi Carlile will perform during Sudeikis’ episode.

Messing is correct that Kardashian does not have anything specific to promote, but Kardashian is still working on a new project. In December 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family signed a new deal with Disney’s Hulu to create new content for the streaming platform. The move was announced before Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended on E! Network in June.