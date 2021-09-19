Kim Cattrall Reunites with SATC Costume Designer for Fun Outing

By Brandon Pitt
When And Just Like That… was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC‘s next chapter. 

M.I.A. is a notable exception. Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn’t too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story,” Parker confirmed the news via Instagram. “But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

She also confirmed the matter via Instagram.

“It’s not quite as black and white as that. We’re not looking to create a fourth character,” Parker spoke to a cameraman in January when asked if she knew if there was a search for a fourth cast member.

She said, “We have New York City as a fourth character. There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.”

