Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer still lives at home with parents and never wants to move out

Actress Jodie Comer has admitted that she absolutely loves still living at her parent’s Liverpool home at the age of 28.

She currently lives in Childwall with her family as a Killing Eve star.

Comer, unlike Villanelle, her Killing Eve character, is an avid homebird.

Speaking to The Times, she said: “I’d live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could.

“(But) I’m definitely looking to move out. I know I need my space and my independence. I just don’t want to do it.”







The star has also enjoyed the last 18 months living with her family in lockdown, much like many young people who found themselves moving back into the family home during the pandemic.

Comer, who hasn’t been attracted to the glamour of Hollywood and London since her fame rose, has said that she would love to stay home for all eternity.







The Bafta and Emmy award-winning actress had not invited her close family to the ceremony which saw her win Outstanding Actress at the Emmys as she feared the panel would not appreciate the role.

Comer’s career has exploded over the last few years, and she says that the time she spends with her family has been pleasant.

Comer added: “As much as I’d want to definitely be carrying on with (work), I’ve actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven’t been here, and I’ve thrown out so much rubbish.







“And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I’m actually really kind of… I’m a bit embarrassed to say I’m kind of enjoying it.”

Jodie stars in new emotional Channel 4 drama Help alongside Stephen Graham, which premiered last night.

The series is about Sarah, a young worker, and Tony (played by Stephen Graham) in Bright Sky Homes, a Liverpool care facility.

Sarah bonds with Tony as she struggles with Tony’s severe symptoms.

Nevertheless, she is put to the test in “in horrific circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.”

Help is now available for streaming on Channel 4’s All4 platform