The highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon will soon be here. But is the story based on fact or fiction?

*WARNING: Potential spoilers ahead for Killers of the Flower Moon* — After last directing 2019’s The Irishman, Martin Scorsese is returning with his latest must-watch movie, Killers of the Flower Moon which recounts a jaw-dropping story of manipulation and murder.

The release date of the movie Killers of the Flower Moon, and a plot overview

The movie Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in cinemas on 20 October 2023. It will then become available via Apple TV+.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and others, tells the tale of Native American Osage Nation who, in the early twentieth century, became the richest people on the planet after finding oil in Oklahoma.

During the 1920s there were many murders of Osage Nation members. Most of these killings were not solved due to the ineffective law enforcement at the time.

Tom White was the first person to arrive in Oklahoma. Tom White was the very first agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Based on a true tale, is Killers of the Flower Moon?

Killers of the Flower Moon does indeed have a real story behind it.

This film was inspired by the nonfiction book written by David Grann titled Killers of the Flower Moon : The Osage Murders, and the birth of the FBI.

The book was published in 2017 and delved deep into the murders. It also explored the people who were at the center of the case.

The married couple Mollie & Ernest Burkhart were played by Lily Gladstone & Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively. They are an Osage man and woman.

Among the murder victims was Mollie’s sister, whose death became a centerpiece in a sinister conspiracy that was years in the making.

A conspiracy revealed

Tom White, the FBI’s fledgling agent at the time, uncovered a sinister plot in which whites tried to take the money that members of Osage Nation had accumulated.

A key figure in this was Ernest Burkhart’s uncle William Hale, played in the film by Robert De Niro, who outwardly presented himself as an ally to the Native American Osage people.

However, Hale’s motives were revealed to be far more sinister as he ended up profiting from the deaths of several Osage people, in one instance earning $25,000 as the beneficiary of a murdered Osage man’s life insurance policy.

Hale wasn’t alone in this conspiracy as many so-called ‘guardians’ of the Osage people secretly worked against them to steal money from them in one form or another.

Mollie was a victim of a series of murders and her husband Ernest had been put in the front line for the land she would inherit.

