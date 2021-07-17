Killer Snakes : National Geographic | Watch Online Free

If you love exploring deeper in the wildlife, “Killer Snakes” must to a treat for you. Featuring the most venomous creatures in the world, the new show of National Geographic has stunned the audience. “Killer Snakes” is officially available on Disney+ Hotstar. But if you prefer to watch it without leaning towards the paid membership, we have something exciting for you. Check out the complete article to know how to watch “Killer Snakes” for free on Hotstar.

“Killer Snakes” is a type of wildlife documentary series coming from the box of National Geographic. The show uncovers how venom, one of the popular snake’s family produces potent neurotoxic poison to kill humans. If you have a keen interest in wildlife, “Killer Snakes” is something you can’t afford to miss. The show introduces the audience to one of the scariest animals in the world, Venom. The first installment of “Killer Snakes” is officially available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How To Watch “Killer Snakes” For Free Online?

To get lifetime access to the shows, the users need to pick up the paid membership of Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform primarily offers two membership plans – VIP which costs around Rs. 499 per month, or the Premium option which costs around Rs. 299 per month. But if you want to enjoy some selected shows on the platform like “Killer Snakes”, getting a free trial account can be a wise option. Hotstar offers a 30-day free trial account to its new users. However, make sure to cancel your Hotstar membership before the free period gets over, or else the platform will charge you a subscription fee.

Here are the steps to access Hotstar free account for 30 days –

Visit the Hotstar website or mobile application.

Sign up with your mobile number and other details. Note – You must have a Jio sim card or other eligible sim cards to claim 30 days free membership).

Enter your payment details and start streaming unlimited movies and web series for the next one month.

Make sure to follow us as we will keep you updated on the latest movies and series.