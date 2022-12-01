Kijafa Vick, Michael Vick’s wife is who?

Kijafa Vick knew early in her marriage to NFL star Michael Vick she needed to be capable of providing for her family. In 2011, she spoke TT Torrez, “When he went to prison, I had to begin to find myself and stop living behind him and his light and go out and do my own thing.” Kijafa said, “I wanted my daughters to know that you don’t necessarily have to depend on a man to take care of you … that’s why I finished school, I went to Hampton University, and I made sure I finished because I wanted to make sure I had a life outside of Mike’s life.”

As an executive producer, Kijafa was the star of the show. “Baller Wives” And “The Michael Vick Project,” Per IMDb. In the retail business, she has also found her place. Per Black EnterpriseKijafa and Blair Sandlain co-own PNK Elephant, which is a clothing company. You can read her bio here I Am Athlete She reveals that Kijafa is the founder of PNK Dress Foundation, where she distributes pre-owned prom dresses to people who aren’t able to afford them. According to her, The New Definition of WAGsShe said that she did not need to be involved in any other role than her own. She stated, “I wanted to have something of my own– to call my own.”