Kiefer S. experienced Rabbit Hole for the first time.

Kiefer’s Sutherland said that John Requa’s and Glenn Ficarra’s dual duties as directors worked well because they trusted each other. He continued, “They are so confident about their abilities individually but super confident of their ability to work together.” Hollywood Reporter interview. “So if [an idea] They know they are safe if they both pass the test.”

This was made easier by the fact that both showrunners had a similar vision. Sutherland says that John and Glenn “have a specific thing to tell about technology” in “Rabbit Hole,” a film which is itself occupied by ideas of misinformation and social networking. The filmmakers want the film to have a thrill that reminds them of classic films such as “Three Days of the Condor” and “Marathon Man.”

Sutherland admits that, although he was a novice when working with a set of two directors, he did bring his expertise in action television to the project. “If it’s a physical battle sequence you need, I am more qualified than John and Glenn.” Both directors worked well together. Sutherland said that the directors were open to listening to his ideas. The two men don’t accept every idea, of course, but it’s a good start. They’ll listen to you and give you an honest answer.