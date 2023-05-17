Khloe Khoury slammed by critics for her ‘wasted’ pantry in $17M home, which is overflowing with food. Critics call it a mini-mart.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN was criticized for showcasing her enormous pantry. Critics deemed it to be “wasteful.”

The 38-year-old Kardashians actress posted on TikTok a picture of her well organized closet in her $17million LA home.

Khloe started the clip off by running her fingers over custom shelves that were stocked up with peanut butters, syrups and packaged snacks.

The baskets contained treats for True, her five-year-old daughter, and Tatum, her one year old son.

This included crackers, granola, and applesauce packets.

Good American’s founder spun around a Lazy Susan, which displayed neatly-arranged condiments.

The shelving units had five shelves each, and were lit with a stylish light.

Gray Kitty was seen jumping and rubbing the baskets and jars.

On the two lower shelves were baskets filled with junk food such as Cheetos puffs, Rold Gold prezels, Ruffles, etc.

The baskets also contained healthier options like raisins, popcorn and other snacks.

Another shelf was packed with condiments, as well as large jars of salt, sugar, preserves, maple syrups, and spices.

Khloe placed jars of pasta noodles and what appeared to be frosted cookies.

For baking with True she kept jars of colored sprinkles.

A space was reserved in the back of her pantry to store fondue and serving platters.

Khloe made an appearance at the very end, wearing a blue skintight top and smiling at the camera.

She captioned the TikTok with: “Star of the Show, my pantry or grey cat?” “You tell me.”

FAN FURY

Khloe Kardashian’s closet was praised by many, but some criticised her for “showing off”.

A fan wrote “I’m Sorry” on their Instagram page. I can’t imagine that she or her kids would eat all of it. What a waste. Glutinous!!!”

One added comment: “It’s a great way to show off your fan base who are living paycheck-to-paycheck and barely have any milk left in their fridge to feed to babies.”

They are low-level and shallow people who show off.

A third posted, “It’s like a mini-mart,” and another user remarked sarcastically: “Omg rich people show how awesome it is being rich.”

NEW HOME

Khloe Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner will move into their LA mansion in late 2021.

She has a reputation for cleaning up her home meticulously and recently called Kris out for placing her dirty shoe on the counter in the kitchen.

In a new teaser for the upcoming third season of the Hulu series, Khloe explained to Kris, 67, that she had the same shoes that her mom was wearing.

Kris then decided to lift her leg up on Khloe’s pristine kitchen counter to display the dirty shoes — which caused Khloe to gasp.

“Shoes on the counter where you eat is like the biggest pet peeve of my life,” Khloe exclaimed to Kris.

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Kardashians was renewed for 20 more episodes.

The new season of the reality show airs on Hulu on May 25.

