Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson snubs love child Theo on 1st birthday as NBA star ‘has no relationship’ With son

KHLOE Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson did not acknowledge his love for Theo when he turned one.

Maralee Nichols was the NBA’s Mistress. She shared several snaps of her and her son on Instagram Stories.

Maralee shared a collection of photos on Thursday of her sweet baby boy Theo, via her Instagram Stories.

One year old, the child was adored by his mother, but Tristan 31, Tristan’s father, did not love him.

Except for acknowledging that he is the father of the child, the basketball superstar has not publicly acknowledged it.

The star is reported to have never even seen his son.

Maralee began her post by sharing a picture of herself nursing Theo.

She captioned it: “My baby is 1 today.”

Tristan’s mama also recorded a video showing balloons lined up on a staircase surrounding a completely white Christmas tree.

Maralee shared a picture of festive and adorable cookies. Cookies with Maralee’s baby’s name were also included.

Additionally, she shared a number of photos on Instagram.

First photo A series Maralee wore all white while holding her son, as three of them showed.

He was looking at the camera with his back turned to it, and had only on a diaper that contained tulle.

Maralee in the second photograph was Maralee by herself, wearing the same tulle ensemble but with a bump.

The date of the photo is not clear, but it was probably taken before Theo was born. It also sparked speculation about another possible pregnancy.

Another photo shows her suspended from a sheer swing. This time, she is showing off her bump.

She didn’t respond to pregnancy speculations in her comments.

She wrote in her caption: “I cannot believe that you’re already one.” The past 365 days spent with you were the most wonderful days of my entire life. Your smile is infectious and brightens any space.

“You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st birthday to my angel, Theo.”

Maralee has recently posted an Instagram picture about her ex. “spending time with kids.”

Maralee claims that Tristan is still not active in the son’s lives, except for paying child support.

Her Instagram story featured a caption she wrote that appears to reinforce her message. 

“I cherish every minute with my son,” She wrote. 

“Spending time with him is more important to me than anything. I’m blessed to have held him in my arms every day since he was born.”

