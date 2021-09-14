Khloe Kardashian too C list for Met Gala The Oscars Of Fashion and Anna Wintour will not have her back!

The Kardashian’s are a highly-anticipated addition to the MET Gala. However, not all family members are invited to the high fashion event according to sources.

The Met Gala is the Oscars of fashion.

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts the annual event and A-listers flock to its famed steps in designer outfits.

Although they may not be as popular with film stars, models, and musicians at the event their reality TV roots are, the Kardashian family has been a mainstay of the glamorous celebration in recent decades.

Kim, Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Kris Jenner, and even Kris Jenner, all made at least 1 appearance at the event.

Kourtney’s sister and Khloe’s are still waiting on invitations.

It has been suggested that Khloe may have been banned from the fashion extravaganza in recent years.

Sources claim that Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour considers the star to be ‘too Clist’.

Khloe, sister Kourtney, and brother James both attended the event but were unable to attend. However, they showed support for their siblings who were able to make it.

“I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I’m dreaming of them, “Khloe tweets during the 2019 MET Gala

Radar Online says Khloe didn’t just miss True because she couldn’t find childcare.

The site indicated that Khloe was blacklisted in fashion supremo Wintour’s database.

Kourtney, Khloe, and Kourtney still await their invitations. They might take comfort in the fact Kim had to wait till 2013 to make her debut. And even then, she was Kanye West’s plus one.

Kim finally made her debut after many years of waiting.

Kim was pregnant at the time with North, her first child. She said that she felt uncomfortable in her Givenchy gown.

“I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity,” She recalled.

She also claimed that she felt humiliated when she left the special night only to find out that she had been the subject of cruel memes about the outfit.

Twitter trolls compared her flower gown to a sofa, and an outfit worn in Mrs. Doubtfire’s character by Robin Williams.

Kim later changed her mind, even though she received some criticism. “This is one of my faves looks now, “She agreed.

SKIMS mogul, Mogul SKIMS, was also thrilled with her 2019 outfit which was custom made for her by House of Mugler.

Kim slipped into a latex print dress, which was embellished with crystals to give her the appearance that she had just gotten out of the ocean.

“Mr. Mugler hasn’t designed in 20 years & made me the most magical dripping wet dress & printed latex dress w crystals! I have to pinch myself, I am attending the Met Gala while on the cover of Vogue!!! God is good!”She later gushed.

Kim walked with Kanye West on the red carpet at the last Met Gala.

The four-child couple has separated with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filing for divorcement earlier this year.

Anna’s true feelings regarding the Kardashians are not yet known, but she has stated that she was open to telling Gala about which celeb she would never want to ask.

The Vogue editor made this admission in 2017 during an appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. The comments were later resurfaced earlier this year.

Anna was given the choice of eating a pickled pig’s trotter or asking a question about who she would not invite again during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

James quizzed her: “Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket. Everyone from Beyonce to George Clooney attends.

“My question is: Who would you not invite back to the Met Gala again?”

Giggling but wasting no time in sharing her answer, Anna replied: “Donald Trump