Khloe Kardashian To Host The First Ever Candy Crush Competition

Khloe Kardashian has signed on to host the first-ever Candy Crush all-stars competition. All Candy Crush Saga players can join a tournament that will feature head-to-head competitions. It will begin on September 23rd. You can only enter if you have reached level 25 of the app.

As the host, Kardashian will be watching the players, hyping them up, and analyzing the competition, as well as convincing some celebrity friends to join in on the games. You can play the competition for free.

Qualifier rounds take place from September 23rd to October 7. However, even if you don’t win in your first round, you still have the chance to be in the Wild Card Rounds. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and digital finals will continue in November. In the end, a Candy Crush All-Star winner will be announced by the reality television star.

“I love competition, and I’m a fan of the game, so hosting this tournament is super fun for me,” said Kardashian. “Anyone who knows me knows that I think I’m the most competitive in my family, and it’s no different when it comes to Candy Crush. This game has always provided an outlet for me to release my inner competitor,” Kardashian said in a statement, per Business Wire.

“The All-Stars tournament offers the perfect opportunity to take my crushing skills to the next level. I wish the best of luck to everyone playing and look forward to crowning the first-ever Candy Crush All-Star! For now, get those fingers warmed up and get practicing!”

“For almost 10 years, Candy Crush Saga has been one of the most popular mobile games across the world, having been downloaded over three billion times,” Todd Green, Candy Crush Saga Head.

“Now, players all over the country who have prided themselves on being the best can lay it on the line and face off. We’re excited to let the games begin and look forward to seeing who is truly worthy of being named the nation’s No.1 Crusher.”