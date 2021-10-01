Khloe Kardashian Shows Of Her Ripped Physique Against Rocks In Skimpy Bikini

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her STUNNING body on Instagram to celebrate her followers. She is showing off her ripped abs and has the comment section going nuts.

Khloe Kardashian shows off ripped abs.

Khloe Kardashian’s follower count is growing, so she gave everyone a little treat. The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star is showing off her washboard abs in a new snap.

Khloe is draping her toned, tanned body against a rock pile. She has a seductive demeanor about her as she shows off her muscles. She has been trying hard to get the best body she can.

Her bikini is barely there, and she has a light cardigan draped across her body.

“187 million!!!! Hi, my besties!!! 💋I am missing this tan and this beach!” she captions the set of sexy photos.





People seem to be noticing how hard she is working on her body.

“Okay, you look amazing! I admire the HARD WORK you put into your health & fitness Khlo! 😍🔥” one person writes.

“Holy smokes!!!” another person writes.

“Beautiful! ❤️💜😍,” someone else notes.

All @goodamerican pic.twitter.com/GBF8idmAUp

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 30, 2021

Her hard work is not going unnoticed. Not only is she posting these photos for herself, but she’s going topless in ads for her brand, Good American, as well.

Khloe gets banned from TV.

Khloe Kardashian has been looking so good; in fact, she got banned from TV for her newest Good American campaign.

The star took a video of herself topless. She is rolling around in a bed with no shirt on. She is seen holding her arm or just a crumpled top over her chest. According to the television networks, she is far too racy to air on TV in the video.

The Good American account made light of the situation by talking about it on their Twitter account.

TOO SEXY FOR TV 🥵

Let us help you Find The Onehttps://t.co/KU2hetRCIs pic.twitter.com/r6Q9LHMXkG

— GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) September 29, 2021

She was trying to make women feel confident with the ad and like they can wear Good American jeans and feel good about themselves. However, TV networks aren’t seeing that. Good American has said that they are going to re-edit the ads and try again. All fans can hope is that Khloe is still able to get the same messaging across.

Do you follow Khloe Kardashian on Instagram? Let us know what you think about the former Keeping up with the Kardashians star in the comments. Come back to TV Shows Ace for more news on all of your favorite reality TV stars!