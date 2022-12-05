Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice on Instagram

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Despite the complicated timelines, Khloe took to Instagram that month to share how “thankful” she was for life’s ups-and-downs by way of a cryptic quote, naturally.

“Be thankful for the difficult times,” she shared in July. “During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement.

The Good American founder added, “GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings.”

Latest News

Previous articleThese are the 7 Best New Movies On Netflix December 2022

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact