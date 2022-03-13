Khalil Rountree Jr. Beat UFC Opponent Like He Owed Him Money

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Khalil Rountree Jr. defeated his UFC opponent Saturday as if he was owed money.

He delivered a passionate post-fight victory speech about his struggle with depression.

Here are highlights from the fight and his speech.

LAS VEGAS — Khalil Rountree Jr. gave a rousing speech about overcoming



depression



After scoring the most amazing knockout win against Karl Roberson,

“I don’t want to wait until I’m a champion to tell my story and where I come from being a 300-pound kid on the brink of suicide,”Rountree remarked after his second round win at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Rountree, a 32-year-old American from California, said that March marked 12 years since he began training and competing in MMA.

He cried and told the intimate audience at the UFC studio and viewers at home on ESPN+ that he was once an overweight child of 300 pounds. “burdened by depression, and not knowing what to do with my life.”

He stated: “I just want to be able to share that, and really inspire the millions of people out there who feel just like I do, who don’t have a dream and don’t know what they’re doing.

“I want people to hear my story because it might help them. That’s why I focus on this when I get in here.

“I want to be able to tell a story with my life and not just come in here and fight. Yes, this made me who I am today but I want to be able to do something big. If I want to take on the world that way, I’ve got to have focus.”





Khalil Rountree Jr. embraced his UFC win against Karl Roberson.



Photo by UFC / Getty Images







Rountree clearly had his focus on the fight, as he looked like Roberson owed money.

Rountree landed 18 of 54 strike attempts (33%) in the opening round — and every single one of those shots was thrown with bad intentions.

Rountree hit Roberson with jabs and sweeps of his leg. He then came back to his best in round two with a punching flurry that ended with a powerful right hook that sent Roberson to sand.

Rountree was not in need of a second invitation to hit Roberson with shots while he was still on the floor. As Roberson tried his best to get up, Rountree kicked so hard that the sound could be heard from the press row.

The finish is right here





Khalil Rountree Jr. kicks Karl Roberson during their UFC light heavyweight bout.



Photo by UFC / Getty Images







Rountree’s rapid dominance in second round was highlighted by this stat: Roberson failed to land any strikes in the second. He was able to throw one.

Rountree had landed 26 out of 69 strikes (37%) by the end of the bout. This included two knockdowns.

He won the fight and his pro MMA record was now 10 (seven knockouts, three decisions) to five.

You can watch his post-fight speech here