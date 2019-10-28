Khaidi aka Kaithi full movie download leaked online by Tamilrockers | Impact on box-office collection?

Kaithi which released on the 25th of October 2019 on the occasion of Diwali has leaked on Tamilrockers. The film has a different name in the Telugu speaking states, namely, Khaidi. Given that the film has received positive reviews from the critics and the audience is in awe with the film, the notorious pirated website, Tamilrockers did leak the film a few days after its release.

The leak of the critically acclaimed film such as Kaithi suggests that piracy is unstoppable irrespective of several restrictions put by the government.

Kaithi full movie download has been leaked on Tamilrockers

A recent report from the trade analyst in the country is suggesting that there is a loss of more than ₹90,000 crores every year only because of piracy. Moreover, the estimation is a collective loss of the entire film fraternity of Indian Cinema. Among all the other film industries in the country, the South Indian film industry is at the top in terms of filmmaking.

Kaithi features Narain, Karthi, & Dheena is lead roles and Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of the film. S. R. Prabhu and S. R. Prakashbabu have produced the film under Dream Warrior Pictures banner. In addition to this, Vivekananda Pictures’ Tiruppur helms the role of the co-producer of the film. Sam C.S. is the composer of the film whereas Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are the notable cinematographer and editors of the film.

Given that the film has some of the big names attached to it, they couldn’t prevent the film from getting leaked. However, the filmmakers firmly believe that audiences who choose to visit theatres to watch the film rather than watching the film from the pirated website, Tamilrockers.