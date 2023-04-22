Kevin Sussman, alum of The Big Bang Theory, marries Addie hall

The nuptials of these couples are absolutely out-of-this world.

He recently revealed on social media that his wife has been married Addie Hall Last weekend, a ceremony was held outdoors.

A wedding picture posted His Instagram April 20Kevin can be seen in a navy suit with a variety of flowers on the lapel. Addie, meanwhile, wore a white dress with lace skirt and buttons on the bodice. Pearl earrings completed her outfit.

Kevin—who played Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom—captioned the image, “Did I mention I got married this weekend?”

It is not a good idea to use the word “you” Big Bang Theory In the comments section, his family members left many messages of congratulations. Kunal NayyarWho wrote: “Oh, my gosh! “Love you, brother.”

Lauren Lapkus wrote, “Wow! Congrats!!” ” Kate Micucci Congratulations !!!”

Kevin First went Instagram Official He posted a picture of Addie and him at a Halloween pumpkin patch in October 2020. The caption was “After the Hunt.” They made their debut on the red carpet in February 2022, at Hulu’s premiere. Dropout, in which Kevin portrays the fictional Theranos lab director Mark Roessler.