Kevin Spacey’s Huge Sum of Money Has Been Used To Pay House Of Cards Production

After the revelations of sexual misconduct, Kevin Spacey was subject to several legal actions. One of the legal actions was filed by Media Rights Capital in 2019. This studio produced the Netflix series. “House of Cards,”Spacey was accused of violating the sexual harassment policy and breaking his contract, according to the organization. The Hollywood ReporterReport published November 22. MRC alleged Spacey was involved in the suit. “groping”As THR reported, one of the show’s production assistants.

Spacey countersued, saying that the allegations of sexual conduct were out of control. Arbitrator ruled in Spacey’s favor and ordered him to pay $31,000,000 to MRC for damages and attorney’s fees. PeopleThis report was published on November 22. “The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability,”MRC stated in a statement (via People).

MRC argued Spacey’s actions caused his writing out “House of Cards,” causing “substantial losses”Spacey for the production studio. Spacey was yet to comment on this matter at the time of writing. MRC claimed that the petition had been filed. “no knowledge whatsoever”People detailed the details of Spacey’s allegations until late 2017 media reports. Celebrities Net WorthSpacey’s estimated net worth is $70 million. This means that his court order represents nearly half of his fortune.