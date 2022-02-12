Kevin Smith Says Oscars Needed ‘Spider-Man’ Nom for Viewers

The debate over the Oscars exclusion of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” among its Best Pictures nominations continues unabated, with famed indie director Kevin Smith taking a predictable — if not profane — side.

Smith, in his “Fat Man Beyond” podcast, says the snub reflects why the viewership for the ABC’s Academy Awards has taken a hit in recent years.

“What the f—?” Smith said earlier this week. “They got 10 slots. They can’t give one to the biggest f—ing movie of like the last three years?”

Smith was referring to a change in the nomination process this year ahead of the March 27 Oscars ceremony. Seeking a more diverse field, the Academy returned to a flat 10 nominees and gave voters 10 lines on their online ballots. There are others who Smith likely agrees with who say this probably won’t help achieve the desired outcome.

“Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’” Smith said. “Like f—ing make a populist choice. F—, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for god’s sakes. Let him swing in there.

“F—ing poor kid’s always getting crapped on and s—. Show Peter Parker some f—ing love. I’m not even being facetious — with as many movies as they have nominated for Best Picture.”

The Academy indeed continued to overlook superhero movies in the category, even as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has shattered box-office records — and even with the Oscars’ nominees expansion designed to potentially bring blockbuster movies into the race.

As it stands, 2018’s “Black Panther” continues to be the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film to get an Oscars nomination for Best Picture.