Kevin O’Leary was harmed by a shark tank investment that cost him over half a million dollars

Kevin O’Leary, an investor has shown on Shark Tank that he is able to identify and seize opportunities. According to Sharkalytic, The mogul has invested more $8.5million since its debut in 2009. Most of the investments made have been profitable, including Plated, an online meal delivery service, which sold for $300 million. Even the brightest business minds will make errors and lose money. And in the misstep investment where O’Leary lost a cool half a million dollars, he explained that it could have been half of that if he had just followed his own intuition.

O’Leary would not reveal the source of his loss, however he said it was a start up telecommunications business that received his initial investment. He told CNBC that he had invested $250,000 in a deal. The guy called you back four months later and said, “Look, all that cash was gone. However, I am certain of what I have done wrong. Need another? [$250,000].” O’Leary learned a hard lesson. He is likely listening to his instincts more these days. O’Leary admitted, “In my stomach I wasn’t feeling right about it.” “My gut said ‘No.’ My gut told me “No.” He was happy to have another friend. [$250,000].” Shark continued to say that failed startups were caused by many entrepreneurs refusing to pivot. He also stated that owners don’t like to hear other people’s opinions.