Kevin Merida’s Biggest Challenge? Getting LA Times Staff to ‘Feel Great’ About Their Work (Video)

Kevin Merida's Biggest Challenge? Getting LA Times Staff to 'Feel Great' About Their Work (Video)
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

TheGrill 2021: L.A. Olympic Organizing Committee head Casey Wasserman — a lifelong reader — shares his advice for the Times’ new executive editor

Kevin Merida, the recently appointed executive editor of the L.A. Times, says he’s focusing his efforts inside the newsroom.

“For me, the challenge first is getting the motivation, getting people excited,” Merida told ’s founder and CEO Sharon Waxman during “The State of the Industry and Beyond” panel The Wrap’s Grill 2021.

Become a member to read more.

Latest News

Previous articleHotel staff do not disappoint when inventing a game for man who wanted to ‘take his mind off work”
Next articleBachelor’s Clare Crawley Shares She Was Abused By a “Predator” Priest

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact