Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation to Supreme Court Heralded

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the judge’s confirmation vote in the Senate, which passed 53-47. Reactions to Jackson’s confirmation were mostly celebratory. Francisco J. Pelayo caught a video of Harris’ reaction.

‘I’m overjoyed,” Harris said after the ceremony. “There’s so much about what’s happening in the world now that is presenting some of the worst of this moment and human behaviors, and then we have a moment like this that I think reminds us that there is still so much yet to accomplish and that we can accomplish, including a day like today that is so historic and so important.”

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court in February. She was the first Black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court and now will become the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. She will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who has been on the Court since 1994.

“I do believe [this] is a very important statement about who we are as a nation that we have just made a decision to put this extraordinary jurist on the highest court of our land,” Harris said. “It’s a good statement about who we are.”

More women, including Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren, have reacted similarly.

Congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court. Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened. Well done. Onward. pic.twitter.com/kZxqzCA8Pp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 7, 2022

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is extraordinary, for more than one reason: She’s the first public defender and the first Black woman on the Supreme Court—delivering powerfully important experience to the bench. This is a joyful & historic victory for equal justice! — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 7, 2022

More continued to celebrate the momentous occasion:

Watch your step, concrete ceiling just shattered. Congratulations to the Honorable SUPREME. COURT. JUSTICE. Ketanji Brown Jackson. Now read that again. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 7, 2022

Just give me a live feed of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and her husband staring at her with twinkly eyes. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 7, 2022

It’s official! Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is America’s 1st Black female Supreme Court Justice! Her confirmation is a testament to her integrity, legal prowess & temperament, and grace in the face of 13 hours of baseless GOP attacks. The respect she commands is SUPREME! pic.twitter.com/3VKPoJkALO — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) April 7, 2022

We disagree on a lot, but I do love to see glass ceilings shattered. Congrats, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson! Godspeed. https://t.co/l3ZZ8grxWo — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) April 7, 2022

Some had other angles to add to their well wishes.

Congratulations to Judge Jackson, you will now be fetishized by liberals to an insane degree — MKupperman (@MKupperman) April 7, 2022