Keshia Knight Pulliam, The Cosby Show’s Keshia knight Pulliam is pregnant

Keshia Knight Pulliam She is now a mother to two.

The Cosby Show Actress is expecting her first child with her husband Brad James. The little baby is the first for the couple, but Keshia already has a daughter. EllaShe shares her 5 year old daughter, Alicia, with her ex Ed Hartwell.

“Oh Baby Baby!!” the 43-year-old wrote in part of a Dec. 1 Post to Instagram That showed her showing off her baby bump while she smiled along with Brad at the Tamron Hall And Salt-N-Pepa‘s “Push It” The background music was played. “Baby James coming 2023!!”

Keshia spoke on-air about why she had initially kept it private.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it,” She told Tamron Hall. “But when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK. So, we haven’t been hiding it. I’ve been walking, and doing and living life. But in terms of making an announcement, we just haven’t done that.”