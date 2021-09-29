Kerry Washington Hints For Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 

When Little Fires Everywhere debuted in the US last year, it became Hulu’s most-watched series ever at the time. Fans couldn’t get enough of the family drama and the intrigue weaved throughout each episode and after the series concluded, viewers quickly began to ask what might come next. Is there a second season of Little Fires Everywhere? And is there still room for the series?

Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Recap

Little Fires Everywhere arrived on our screens in the spring of 2020 on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime Video internationally. Mia Warren and Pearl, her teenage daughter, are portrayed as they move into a Shaker Heights, Ohio rented house owned by Elena Richardson. Mia also gets a job in Elena’s well-structured home.

It doesn’t take long for Pearl to become friends with Elena’s children, most notably Izzy, the black sheep of the family, and Moody who develops a crush on Pearl. Mia meets Bebe, a woman with a daughter, and she is taken in by McCullough after Bebe abandoned her baby girl for an abortion when she was struggling financially.

Bebe ends up getting visitation rights to see her daughter but Elena learns that Mia gave her information about the McCullough family and so she looks into Mia’s past and learns that Pearl was originally supposed to be a surrogate baby but Mia didn’t want to give her up and so fled the scene.

Matters come to a head when Elena’s eldest daughter, Lexie becomes pregnant and when she goes to get an abortion, she gives Pearl’s name instead of her own, leading to a huge family fallout as Pearl had been dating Trip and had also caught the eye of Moody. The fallout causes Mia and Pearl to leave town, heading to Mia’s parents to reconcile and introduce them to their granddaughter.

Underscoring all of this family drama is the knowledge that the Richardson family home gets burned down in an arson attack in a flash-forward scene and it’s finally revealed that a member of the Richardson family – Izzy, the black sheep of the family – was behind the blaze as the family fallout caused her to lose her friend.

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2

The second season of Little Fires Everywhere has not been announced and it’s unlikely that there will ever be one. That’s because Little Fires Everywhere was billed as a limited series, meaning that its story is told over just one season.

The reason behind this is that the TV series is based on a singular book, which doesn’t have a sequel. Sadly for fans wanting more, the TV series covered the book’s story over its eight episodes, which means that three is no more source material to work from.

The series’ conclusion is open-ended and could allow for further exploration of Mia and Pearl’s story. Izzy, who promises to leave home at 8:08 and take off on her journey, may also be explored.

Kerry Washington teases fans

On September 28th, 2021, actress Kerry Washington, who plays Mia in the series, teased fans by posting a cryptic message to Twitter which hinted at a second season. The tweet featured some emojis and gif with footage from Little Fires Everywhere alongside a link. Kerry Washington was not providing any information about season 2 but instead asking for voters to register to vote, as there were elections taking place in the US on November 2.

It’s safe to say that fans weren’t best pleased with Kerry for her sneaky antics. Little Fires Everywhere is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime Video internationally.