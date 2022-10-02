Kerry Katona claims George Kay beats her hours before Big Reunion filming. He was accused of flirting to Blue star

KERRY Katona revealed that George Kay, her ex-husband, beat her before she filmed Big Reunion with Atomic Kitten.

The 42-year-old’s ex George died in 2019 at the age of 39 reportedly from a cocaine overdose at his home in Warrington, Cheshire.

2 Kerry claimed that George, her ex-husband beat her for hours before she filmed Atomic Kitten Credit: Splash News

The couple were married for three consecutive years. Whole Again – Love, Life and Me: This is My StoryKerry said that George accused her, and she beat her up for it, of flirting with Blue star Antony Costa.

Recounting what happened, Kerry writes: “’You s***!’ he screamed as he grabbed a fistful of my hair, which was cropped close to my head at the time. My skull was burning.

“’You disgusting s***,’ he raged at me. ‘You think you can make a fool out of me, do ya? Do ya?!’ I was sobbing at this point, still not entirely sure why me sitting with my mate had warranted this sort of reaction.”

Kerry continued to say that she’d begged George to stop but he “skull dragged”She walked across the hotel room.

She said: “He locked me in the bathroom as punishment. I slept in a bathtub that night, cold, alone, petrified. The next day I had to go and film a scene for the show.”

Kerry was filming The Big Reunion the next day with her Atomic Kitten friends.

She opened up and continued to talk about the day. “The set up was me and the other Kittens around a piano practicing our song Whole Again. At this point the effects of the night before, the fear, the pain, the fact I ended up sleeping in a bloody bathroom, all started to get to me and I began to cry.”

Kerry shares many details about her life, including how she fell pregnant with Mike in 2017, weeks after leaving George.

The singer, who was using contraception at the time, writes in her new book about booking an abortion before changing her mind and deciding to keep the baby.

Sadly however, Kerry miscarried and was forced to return to work the following day.

She flew to India for a gig after being warned she would be sued for £20,000 if she failed to turn up. Kerry fell dangerously ill.

She recalls in her book Whole Again: “I remember feeling the blood running down the inside of my thighs as I belted out Atomic Kitten hits.

“I was taken to hospital again, in this foreign country, where I was told the foetus was still in me and she still had a very, very faint heartbeat.

“There was nothing that the doctors could do. I stayed in the hospital for a few days, and finally my heart stopped.

“The doctor said that the dead foetus could stay in the womb for up to three months before it would fall out naturally.

“I was on the verge of miscarrying, as that child had not survived, but I suppose technically in the end I did have a termination, as she was removed from my body by a kind doctor.”

Kerry is mum to Lilly-Sue, 19, and 21-year-old Molly, who she had during her marriage to Westlife star Brian McFadden.

She shares daughter Heidi, 15, and 14-year-old Maxwell with her ex husband Mark Croft.

During her marriage to George, Kerry had eight-year-old Dylan Jorge (or DJ for short).