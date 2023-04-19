Kenyan Senator dismisses Millicent Omanga video as cryptic response hits Twitter

Kenyan Deputy Cabinet Secretary Millicent Omanga sent out a defiant message on Twitter, in what appeared to be a response to her being mocked about a video that has been circulating online.

A bizarre story has dominated online political discourse in the East African nation of Kenya today, prompting what appears to be an indirect response from a prominent political figure.

Kenya’s Twitter users were sent into meme mode after a video began circulating online that appeared to show Senator Millicent Omanaga in a private setting.

Though it is unconfirmed if the footage is real or doctored and weather Omanaga is actually in it, the politician has sent out what looks like a message of defiance on Twitter.

Alleged video of Millicent Omanga goes viral

Anyone who regularly uses social media will know that most users can be pretty scathing at the best of times, and have a tendency to dig a little bit deeper when it comes to insulting politicians.

And today, April 18, saw scores of people pass comment on a video that appeared to show somebody sleeping while undressed from the waist down. It has been assumed by many that the person in the video was Omanga, but there is no way of knowing if this is true, or whether the footage is real or has been made artificially.

The seemingly invasive footage has been deleted numerous times by Twitter moderators after going viral initially, though some users are repeatedly reuploading the footage.

HITC has reached out to Millicent Omanaga to offer her the chance to respond to the video.

Omanga drops what appears to be a cryptic response

Though Omanga has not addressed the video, a tweet of hers from today suggests that she may be taking shots at those who have been tormenting her online.

Quoting a verse from the New Testament, Omanga said: “Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you.”

The fact that the quote centers around defiance and a refusal to bow down to those who try to wrong you suggests that it may have been posted as a defiant nod to those who have been making memes and telling jokes at Omanga’s expense.

Of course, Omanga does regularly upload bible verses online when she greets her 936,000+ followers, so today’s choice of quote could well be coincidental.

Fellow senator Karen Nyamu defends Millicent Omanga video

Amid the controversy, one Kenyan politician has turned to Facebook to defend Omanga.

Senator Karen Nyamu, who has a large following on social media, lept to the defence of Omanga, despite it not being clear whether or not it was actually her in the video.

“Theres absolutely nothing to be ashamed of there”, Nyamu told her followers. “The focus must immediately shift from the woman to the fool taking that video.”

“Keep your head up Hon. Millicent Omanga”, Nyamu concluded in a display of solidarity. As Nyamu points out, it is unclear who was filming the video in the first place, with the majority of attention having been placed on the person in front of the camera thus far.