Kentucky Bank Exec Killed 4 Mass Shooting Victims and Left 3

Another mass shooting in the U.S. took place on Monday at a branch of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, located just across the street from the famed Louisville Slugger stadium.

The alleged gunman is being identified by police as Connor Sturgeon.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the 23-year old gunman left a message to a friend stating that he wanted to murder everyone at the bank where he was a junior executive.

Sturgeon is a former high school track star with a master’s degree in finance from the University of Alabama.

Police arrived on the scene in three minutes. That quick response still could not save the lives of four people. He was also shot.

There are also nine more people who were injured, at least three of whom were in critical condition as of Monday evening.

The massacre happened a half hour before the bank opened, with a handful of employees locking themselves in the bank vault as gunfire erupted around them.

Gov. Andy Beshear was overcome with emotion as he spoke about the 146th mass shooting of this year.

This is terrible. “This is awful. I had a close friend who didn’t make it. Beshear spoke at a news conference, adding that he also has a friend close to him who did not make it through today. “And one, who’s at hospital and I hope it will get through.”

Peyton Rodgers tells Inside Edition that her friend dated Sturgeon in high school.

“She told us that he had grabbed her arm really hard and she showed us and she had a bruise of like a finger imprint on her forearm,” Rodgers recalls of her friend’s relationship with the alleged gunman. “He was extremely rude. He could be mean in messages or face-to-face and was almost cold-hearted.